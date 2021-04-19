Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar turns 'COVID warrior', offers help to those in 'genuine need'

After recently recovering from the novel coronavirus, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar on Monday took up the mantle of a "COVID warrior" and extended support to her fans and followers on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:31 IST
Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After recently recovering from the novel coronavirus, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar on Monday took up the mantle of a "COVID warrior" and extended support to her fans and followers on social media. The 'Bala' actor took to her Instagram handle and asked her fans to DM her if they are in genuine need of medical supply.

Sharing a statement Bhumi wrote, "#COVIDWARRIOR Dear All, As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resources to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors as the case may be." She asked fans to support her and continued, "While I am trying my level best to verify the numbers/contacts which are shared with me on a rampant & daily basis, there might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake, please do let me know & I will immediately remove the same."

Instilling the people with hope, she added, "This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead to us. Please be patient & don't lose hope! We're in this together. Love, Bhumi." Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative on April 17.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks. Recently, Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

