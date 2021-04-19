Sameera Reddy's children, husband test positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

Actor Sameera Reddy on Monday said her two children and husband, entrepreneur Akshai Varde, have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a day after she opened up about her COVID diagnosis. Her two-year-old daughter, Nyra, was next to start showing COVID symptoms, followed by the actor and Varde.

Actor Sameera Reddy on Monday said her two children and husband, entrepreneur Akshai Varde, have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a day after she opened up about her COVID diagnosis. The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a long note describing how the family of four contracted the virus. Reddy said it was her five-year-old son, Hans, who first showed symptoms, including high fever, fatigue, body ache and upset stomach which lasted for four days. He later tested positive for COVID-19. ''I have to admit, initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this,'' Reddy wrote. Her two-year-old daughter, Nyra, was next to start showing COVID symptoms, followed by the actor and Varde. The ''Musafir'' actor said her children are currently in ''great spirits.'' ''It's important to remember that even though Your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven't been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted. ''Luckily my mother in law was not exposed and is living separately. She has tested negative. Me and Akshai tested positive soon after the kids. We have started the medications...,'' Reddy wrote. Earlier in the day, actor Vatsal Sheth also tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old actor said he was following all precautions listed by his doctors. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 8,468 fresh cases, taking the tally of the infections to 5,79,486.

