Tanuj Virwani joins cast of 'Illegal' season two

Actor Tanuj Virwani has come on board to star in season two of Voot Select Original's courtroom thriller, ''Illegal''. The second season of the show would feature actors Piyush Sharma, Neha Sharma and Akshay Oberoi who will reprise their roles of lawyers.

Virwani, best known for web series ''Inside Edge'', said he was impressed by the first season of ''Illegal'' and was thrilled to join the team for the latest edition. ''So naturally, when I was offered to join the cast, and share screen space with a stalwart like Piyush Mishra and phenomenal actors like Neha, Akshay and Satyadeep, I did not need to contemplate it at all. The courtroom drama genre is new to me and it seems extremely interesting. ''I make an entry as a venture capitalist, in a cast full of lawyers and I am really looking forward to see how that dynamic pans out on screen,'' the 34-year-old actor said. The first season of the show had touched upon topics like sexual harassment and death penalty. ''Illegal'' season two is set to stream soon on Voot Select.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)