Morgan Freeman-Helen Mirren starrer Amazon series 'Solos' to premiere on May 21

The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience, the streamer said in a release.Solos is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:49 IST
Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the highly anticipated anthology series ''Solos'', starring Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, will premiere on the streamer on May 21.

The series, created by David Weil, also features actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu . The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience, the streamer said in a release.

''Solos'' is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

