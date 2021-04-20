Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about playing unconventional hero in 'Vicky Donor' on its 9th anniversary

Celebrating nine years of the hit Bollywood film 'Vicky Donor', actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday revealed how he felt about playing an unconventional hero in his debut movie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:55 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about playing unconventional hero in 'Vicky Donor' on its 9th anniversary
Ayushmann Khurrana. Image Credit: ANI

Celebrating nine years of the hit Bollywood film 'Vicky Donor', actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday revealed how he felt about playing an unconventional hero in his debut movie. Revealing that he was very jittery about the reaction audiences would have towards him as the film's lead, Ayushmann said, "It's been 9 years but it definitely seems like it happened yesterday. I can still feel the rush I felt on release day, nine years back. I was confident of the script but very jittery about the response that I would get from audiences as a lead actor."

The versatile actor then spoke about the support he got from his family and added, "I remember all the phone calls with my family and friends, how they kept telling me that audiences would welcome me because I have put in my best. I was an outsider just starting to write my own destiny and I was thrilled with the prospect of what life had in store for me. I owe so much to Vicky Donor." Ayushmann credited his director Shoojit Sircar for the fantastic debut that became a runaway success at the box office and said, "I owe everything to Shoojit Sircar for his vision and trust in me as an actor. I owe it to Ronnie Lahiri and Juhi Chaturvedi. It was a film that was trying to change the language of cinema in India and I'm so proud to have been a part of it."

The success of 'Vicky Donor' taught Ayushmann that the audiences want to see a new hero on screen. Talking about it he said, "It's a film that told me to dream, to be bold, to be gutsy and risky about content choices and most importantly told me that audiences want to see a different form of heroism on screen. They want something real, relatable, endearing and they want to see good cinema that has clutter breaking stories." He further said that it was the movie's success that helped him choose unconventional scripts, "Vicky Donor's incredible success helped me stay on course to continuously disrupt the industry narrative with my choice of cinema and I can assure you that I will constantly try doing so through my brand of storytelling."

The plot of 'Vicky Donor' was based on sperm donation and infertility. The unconventional film along with Ayushmann, also starred Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, among others. While Ayushmann was honoured with the Best Male Debut Filmfare Award for the film in 2013, Yami was nominated in the category of Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards the same year. Meanwhile, since his Bollywood debut in 2012, Ayushmann has delivered a string of hits in the past couple of years. He currently has many upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'.

Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SA hoping to inoculate 46.2 million people by March 2022

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says the government is hoping to inoculate 46.2 million South Africans by March 2022.However, this is provided the country receives the millions of vaccines that the nation has secured from drug makers. Th...

5 states, union territories have no private facilities for vaccination: Govt data

With the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination opening up in less than two weeks for everyone above 18 years largely through private facilities, government data shows almost all small states and union territories are still entirely or mostly ...

Realtors' body meets FM, seeks support to deal with COVID disruption

Representatives of realtors body CREDAI met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and sought governments support to deal with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting with the finance minister was held in Kolkata...

EU seeks deal on climate change law, ahead of world leaders summit

European Union negotiators will on Tuesday seek a deal on a law to make the blocs emissions-cutting goals legally binding, as it seeks to cement its claim to be a global climate leader ahead of a summit of global powers this week. The EU is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021