Left Menu

'Who's going to play me?' Boy George launches casting search for biopic

The Grammy Award-winning Culture Club formed in 1981 and is known for chart-topping hits "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me". The new film, financed and produced by Millennium Media, follows other music biopics released in the last few years, including "Rocketman" about Elton John and "Bohemian Rhapsody" about Queen.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:04 IST
'Who's going to play me?' Boy George launches casting search for biopic

British singer Boy George launched a casting search on Tuesday, looking for an actor to portray him in a music biopic set to start filming this summer. The Culture Club frontman, whose real name is George O’Dowd, took to social media to make the announcement. In a video he said "Line of Duty" actor Daniel Mays would play his father, and added teasingly "there's rumours of Keanu Reeves popping in".

"I'm very excited to announce the movie of my life and Culture Club called 'Karma Chameleon' will be shot this summer in London and around the world," he said. "There's only one problem, and it's quite major - who is going to play me? We're looking for a brave young actor, from anywhere in the globe, to take on the role of his life."

The film, written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, will follow the singer's "humble beginnings in an Irish working-class family, through his rise to the top of the international charts with Culture Club", according to a press release. The Grammy Award-winning Culture Club formed in 1981 and is known for chart-topping hits "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me".

The new film, financed and produced by Millennium Media, follows other music biopics released in the last few years, including "Rocketman" about Elton John and "Bohemian Rhapsody" about Queen. "Boy George and Culture Club have been an inspiration to so many people. Specifically, George’s unapologetic way of being true to himself. He has paved the way for people to live their truth as fearless individuals," Jonathan Yunger, co-president of Millennium Media, said in a statement.

"This is more relevant today than ever."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi urges states to consider lockdowns as last option, focus on micro-containment zones

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the state governments to use lockdowns only as the last option and focus only on creating on micro-containment zones. In his address to the nation,...

Rs 2,336 cr credited into farmers' accounts, procurement going on smoothly: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Rs 2,336 crore has been credited directly into the accounts of farmers during the current crop procurement season.He also said the crop procurement was going on smoothly.Before the ...

PM says lockdowns should be last resort, urges states to convince migrant workers to stay put

Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the last resort to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work w...

Inculcate ideals of Lord Ram in lives, contribute towards building glorious India: President to citizens on Ram Navami

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended his greetings to citizens on the eve of Ram Navami and said that Lord Shri Ram taught us how to live a virtuous life. The birthday of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated as Ram Navami with great fervour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021