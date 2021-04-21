Left Menu

Space drama 'Stowaway' puts Kendrick, Kim and Collette in tight spot

"Stowaway" is the second feature film from "Arctic" director Joe Penna, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The 33-year-old Brazilian said he wanted to take a classic "lifeboat scenario" - what do you do when there are not enough resources to save everybody - and set it in space.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:51 IST
Space drama 'Stowaway' puts Kendrick, Kim and Collette in tight spot

Actors Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim and Toni Collette star as a space crew whose two-year mission to Mars is thrown into turmoil when they discover an unplanned passenger on board their spacecraft in the new Netflix movie "Stowaway".

The unexpected presence of an additional person on a damaged space ship, already pushed to its capacity with a three-member crew, forces the trio to make tough choices in order to survive. Set entirely in a cramped space ship and asking the question of what we are willing to sacrifice for the well-being of others, "Stowaway" is likely to strike a chord with audiences who have endured COVID-19 lockdowns, said Kim.

"I hope that people can connect to this movie because they'll understand what it's like to be in close quarters and have to make these life and death decisions in the shadow of a pandemic," he told Reuters. "Stowaway" is the second feature film from "Arctic" director Joe Penna, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

The 33-year-old Brazilian said he wanted to take a classic "lifeboat scenario" - what do you do when there are not enough resources to save everybody - and set it in space. Penna consulted astronauts and borrowed museum items that had been flown to space for his set. His research for the movie revealed a fragility in space travel he said he wanted to portray in the film.

"What I was most surprised about was how much of space is just like 'uhmmm... maybe this will work'," he said. "It's space, they literally use either neurosurgery or rocket science as, like, the most difficult thing and the most, I suppose, precise thing in the world.

"But you start seeing stories about how they fix things ... there was a leak in the space station ... and they figured it out where it was with a tea-bag. You start realising the reason why is because every single gram counts when you're going up in space." "Stowaway" is released globally on Netflix on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to say US will soon hit 200 million goal on vaccine shots-official

President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that the United States will reach his 100-day goal of getting 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots in arms this week, a White House official said. The goal is being achieved more than a week b...

Matua community, border area voters in Nadia dist to play key role in 6th phase of WB Assembly poll

By Joymala Bagchi Nadia West Bengal India, April 21 ANI Members of the Matua community and those who reside in Nadia district on the India-Bangladesh border would play a key role in the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly poll on Thursd...

Alcohol overdose kills 2 in Bulandshahr after panchayat poll candidate distributes liquor: Police

Two persons died and as many were hospitalised in a suspected case of alcohol overdose after a panchayat poll candidate distributed liquor in their village in the district, police said. Police also said they have launched a manhunt to nab t...

PM should focus on fixing medical arrangements in country instead of holding poll rallies: Gehlot

Expressing concern over deaths due to a lack of oxygen and drugs in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, asking him to focus on fixing medical arrangements, instead of hold...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021