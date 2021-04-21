Prince Harry skips Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebration as he returns to California

The Duke of Sussex - Prince Harry has returned to California, after attending the funeral of his grandfather Prince Phillip on Saturday. Page Six quoted a report by Daily Mail as saying that the 36-year-old flew into Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight that arrived Tuesday afternoon, and was driven to his home in Montecito, California.

Harry's US return means he won't be on hand to celebrate his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday on Wednesday, as he had considered doing. The "conflicted" prince thought it was more important to return home to his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, and toddler, according to the article.

As reported by the Mail, Harry will undergo a 10-day quarantine recommended for international travellers by the CDC. Per Page Six, the trip to England was Harry's first return to his native land in more than a year. Harry had received an icy reception and was ignored by senior royals including his father, heir to the throne Prince Charles.

The royal repercussions came after Harry told Oprah that he feels trapped by his family, some members of which he accused of being biased against his biracial wife and son, Archie. (ANI)

