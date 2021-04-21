Left Menu

Elliot Page gets snapped for first time since coming out as trans, filing for divorce

Canadian actor-producer Elliot Page was snapped for the first time since coming out as transgender while taking a casual stroll with his pet pooch.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:31 IST
Elliot Page gets snapped for first time since coming out as trans, filing for divorce
Elliot Page . Image Credit: ANI

Canadian actor-producer Elliot Page was snapped for the first time since coming out as transgender while taking a casual stroll with his pet pooch. According to Page Six, the 34-year-old star was spotted by paparazzi on Sunday afternoon wearing a flannel shirt, black hoodie, cuffed jeans and brown boots while pounding the pavement with his pup.

The outing comes three months after the actor filed for divorce from wife and professional dancer Emma Portner. Back in January, the pair said in a joint statement, "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

The pair married in January 2018. The 26-year-old who is a professional dancer and choreographer, publicly supported Page's coming out last year, saying she was "so proud."

Portner said in an Instagram post on December 1, "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much." As reported by Page Six, the 'Umbrella Academy' actor came out as transgender in December 2020 via social media, revealing that he would now go by Elliot.

The outing comes three months after the actor filed for divorce from his wife Emma Portner. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 4

Amazon on Wednesday launched Fire TV Cube, a streaming media player featuring far-field voice control.Priced at Rs 12,999, this signature Fire TV device combines the capabilities of Amazons best-selling line of Fire TV streaming media playe...

Finance Minister urges industry to wait and watch to assess situation amid COVID-19

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, here today urged the industry to wait and watch for the next few days to assess the situation amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister also assure...

CBI arrests former GST official in assets case

Hyderabad, Apr 21 PTIThe Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it has arrested a former Superintendent of GST, Hyderabad, in an ongoing investigation into a disproportionate assets case after he did not cooperate during the prob...

24 COVID-19 patients die after oxygen tank leak in Nashik hospital

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients, with at least 11 of them on ventilator support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital in Nashik in Maha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021