Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor dating Pete Davidson

PD square fans have a reason to rejoice as the sources near the duo have finally confirmed that both the stars are officially dating.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:18 IST
Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor. Image Credit: ANI

PD square fans have a reason to rejoice as the sources near the duo have finally confirmed that both the stars are officially dating. The dating rumours of the two stars sparked later in March when both of them were spotted "holding hands and hugging each other" in a toy town English village by a local schoolgirl.

Putting speculations to an end, a close source to the Saturday Night Live star confirmed their relationship status to People Magazine by stating that Pete is letting people close to him know just how invested he is in the relationship. "Pete and Phoebe are really into each other. Pete is telling friends he's serious about her," the source said.

After being spotted in the UK together, Phoebe fled to New York City, to meet Davidson who currently lives and shoots Saturday Night Live there. Pete reignited the dating rumours, in mid-April while participating in a Zoom Q and A with Marquette University students, where he was asked who he considered being his celebrity crush, to which he smiled and replied: "I'm with my celebrity crush."

Additionally, they have also seen sporting matching silver necklaces with their shared initials, 'PD', in recent days. Pete recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' where he was seen in a grey coloured crew neck t-shirt and ripped jeans. What made his appearance an eyebrow-raiser to fans and media was his monogrammed necklace. Phoebe has reportedly worn the same piece of jewellery multiple times, including in a recent YouTube Q and A.

The 'King of Staten Island' was previously in a relationship with comedian Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and actress Margaret Qualley. He was reported to be engaged to Ariana Grand e in late 2018 before they split that October, according to People Magazine.On the other hand, Phoebe was also linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Skins alum Sean Teale. She also sparked dating rumours with her former 'Bridgerton' costar, Rege-Jean Page.

However, the 'Snatch' star ultimately denied the speculation while speaking to an outlet in February, where she said, "I'd love to say there was really something between us. But no, it has always been strictly professional. People really root for us. We have to say we're actors, we're doing a job. There is something to be said for not spoiling the magic ... but at a certain point you have to say no." Following this, Page, also shut down the rumours in January, saying "I think everything you need to know is on camera. All the sparks that flew came off the beautiful scripts we were handed. So I think that the sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 25-year-old actor Phoebe is set to begin filming season two of 'Bridgerton' this spring, after Netflix renewed the romance series through season four. Besides this, Phoebe is currently filming the new drama 'The Colour Room,' in which she plays Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist from the 1920s.

The Netflix star had previously spent time in New York, where Davidson lives, in early February. She was there to film for her role on the hit show 'Younger.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

