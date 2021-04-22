Doors of Ayodhya temples remain shut for devotees on Ram Navami

The doors of all the major temples of Ayodhya remained closed for the devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The border of the temple town in Uttar Pradesh also remained sealed with heavy police deployment.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, instructions were issued to people by the district administration to celebrate the festival at home.

Big temples, including Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhavan and Dashrath Mahal, remained closed for the devotees.

The courtyard of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex also remained closed. Only the priests of the temple worshipped the Ram Lalla.

Talking to PTI, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said like last year, the ''darbaar'' of Ram Lalla remained empty this year as well. Only the priests, the police personnel on duty and the Ram Lalla Virajman were inside the temple, he added.

District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Jha said apart from the doors of the temples being closed for devotees, bathing in the Sarayu river has also been banned.

