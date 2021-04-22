Left Menu

Doors of Ayodhya temples remain shut for devotees on Ram Navami

Only the priests, the police personnel on duty and the Ram Lalla Virajman were inside the temple, he added.District Magistrate DM Anuj Jha said apart from the doors of the temples being closed for devotees, bathing in the Sarayu river has also been banned.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:56 IST
Doors of Ayodhya temples remain shut for devotees on Ram Navami

The doors of all the major temples of Ayodhya remained closed for the devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The border of the temple town in Uttar Pradesh also remained sealed with heavy police deployment.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, instructions were issued to people by the district administration to celebrate the festival at home.

Big temples, including Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhavan and Dashrath Mahal, remained closed for the devotees.

The courtyard of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex also remained closed. Only the priests of the temple worshipped the Ram Lalla.

Talking to PTI, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said like last year, the ''darbaar'' of Ram Lalla remained empty this year as well. Only the priests, the police personnel on duty and the Ram Lalla Virajman were inside the temple, he added.

District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Jha said apart from the doors of the temples being closed for devotees, bathing in the Sarayu river has also been banned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-day decline, as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Incs sell-off after its disappointing results. Shares of Netflix slumped a day after the...

Allahabad University professor dies of COVID-19

Professor Rajeev Singh, the head of the electronics and communication department at the Allahabad University, has died of COVID-19, the university said on Wednesday.Singh, who was also the director of the Administrative Computer Centre of t...

Iran adds advanced machines at underground enrichment plant -IAEA report

Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and plans to add even more, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Irans breaches of its nuclear deal with majo...

Chad in turmoil after Deby death as rebels, opposition challenge military

The son of Chads slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021