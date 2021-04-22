Left Menu

Salman Khan releases 'Radhe' trailer, promises fans entertaining Eid with actioner

Salman Khan is back to doing what he does best in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, whose trailer debuted on Thursday.The trailer plays to the superstars strength as the actor delivers power-packed punches and some quick-witted dialogues that his fans look forward to.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:57 IST
Salman Khan is back to doing what he does best in ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'', whose trailer debuted on Thursday.

The trailer plays to the superstar's strength as the actor delivers power-packed punches and some quick-witted dialogues that his fans look forward to. ''Radhe'' features Khan as an encounter specialist out to ''clean the city'' of Mumbai of drug menace. He is pitted against actor Randeep Hooda, playing the main antagonist in the film. Hooda previously worked with the 55-year-old actor in blockbusters like ''Sultan'' (2016) and 2014 action drama ''Kick''.

The three-minute long trailer packs action scenes, crowd pleasing dialogues by Khan, song sequences and a token appearance by the film's leading lady, Disha Patani.

One of the highlights of the trailer is Khan's dialogue, 'Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta', which first appeared in the 2009 blockbuster ''Wanted''.

Interestingly, Khan's character in ''Wanted'' was also named Radhe and the film was directed by Prabhudheva, who has helmed the upcoming actioner. ''Wanted'' established Khan's image as the larger-than-life action hero who is a messiah of the less privileged. ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'' seems to further the image. The film is set to have a theatrical release on Eid on May 13 and would also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The film will also have a simultaneous release over the 'pay-per-view' broadcast platform Zee Plex.

The unprecedented move is aimed to encourage the audience to watch the film in the medium they're comfortable with as the second wave of the pandemic has shutdown theatres again in many parts of the country. Also featuring Jackie Shroff, ''Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai'' is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios. The film is produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

