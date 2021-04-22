Sussane Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan's parent's 50th wedding anniversary with heartwarming note

Wishing 'the world full of love' to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's parents- Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, Sussane Khan, on Thursday extended heartfelt wishes to the duo on their 50th wedding anniversary. Khan who had called it quits with Roshan in 2014 after a 14-year-long marriage posted a special video capturing several memorable moments she shared with Hrithik's family including their children Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Along with the video, Khan marked their golden jubilee with a sweet caption. "Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.." Wishing a life full of love to her 'mama and papa', she continued to write, "wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many 'laugh out loud s' and also the best part of life ahead of you..."

Six years after parting ways, Khan and Roshan continue to be good friends and co-parents. Earlier last year, Khan had also moved to Roshan's house during the Covid-induced lockdown to take better care of their children. The duo also celebrated their son Hrehaan's 15th birthday on March 28. Khan took to Instagram and shared pictures from their intimate birthday party.

"To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u," Khan wrote while wishing her son on his birthday at that time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)