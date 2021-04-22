Left Menu

Natural sounds from across seven continents celebrate Earth Day

From Antarctica to Australia, a British composer has captured sounds of nature around the world and put them together in a seven-hour body of work released to mark Earth Day on Thursday. Ted White began collecting the recordings that range from caimans in the Amazon river to storms off the north coast of Scotland in 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:38 IST
Natural sounds from across seven continents celebrate Earth Day

From Antarctica to Australia, a British composer has captured sounds of nature around the world and put them together in a seven-hour body of work released to mark Earth Day on Thursday.

Ted White began collecting the recordings that range from caimans in the Amazon river to storms off the north coast of Scotland in 2015. With the help of artists services company Platoon, the recordings, mixed with music he composed inspired by his travels, have been turned into seven records titled "Mindfulness Nature", each dedicated to a continent.

"I've tried to cover everything that you can imagine around the world within these albums. So you will go from the desert in the outback in Australia to the bitter coldness of Alaska in North America," White told Reuters. "I had my personal goal of just wanting to create a big body of work, my musical diary of travelling ... (and) to try and give people the sounds that maybe they won't be able to hear if they can't travel to those places."

White, a music producer and sound designer from Liverpool, has captured noises from nature, animals as well as cities. He also used local instruments for music. "With South America, especially in the Amazon ... it's just the diversity in the recordings and the sounds that you can hear," he said.

"You can be paddling along and hearing a huge caiman. And then a second later, you've got this roar of frogs and cicadas and all these incredible sort of insects." Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curbing international travel, White has continued working on his project in the past year, heading to Scotland and other places around the United Kingdom.

"One major thing which struck home for me, especially over the last year, is how sonically the environments change," he said. "I've been able to do some amazing recordings in the cities over the past year purely for the fact that there's not that many people around."

The release comes as people around the world mark annual Earth Day in support of protecting the environment. "I wanted people to get truly immersed within them and to take inspiration from them and realise how important a day like Earth Day is," he said. "To take note on these sounds and how we can look after the environment essentially".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Reprieve for Spanish plant highlights Airbus restructuring challenge

Airbus has defused a row over the future of a factory in southern Spain, but the Cadiz plant and its 300 jobs remain on the critical list in a potential setback to completion of a company-wide restructuring, industry sources said.Airbus on ...

Jwala Gutta ties nuptial knot with actor Vishnu Vishal

Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer-turned actor Vishnu Vishal got hitched here on Thursday, family sources said.The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, sources close to Gutta told PTI.Telangana Excise Minis...

Russian decision to pull back troops "overdue", NATO says

Russias announcement on Thursday that it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine is important and timely, a NATO official said, adding that the Western military alliance would remain vigilant.Any steps to...

1993 blasts accused murder: Court acquits Chhota Rajan, aide

A special CBI court on Thursday acquitted underworld don Chhota Rajan and his aide in connection with the murder of Hanif Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.Rajan 62 and his associate Jaggnath Jaiswal, charged w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021