Left Menu

Lead singer of Bay City Rollers, Les McKeown, dies

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:56 IST
Lead singer of Bay City Rollers, Les McKeown, dies

Les McKeown, the lead singer of the pop band The Bay City Rollers, whose catchy songs and tartan-heavy outfits made them famous among teenagers around the world in the 1970s, has died aged 65, his family said on Thursday. McKeown sang the Scottish band's biggest hits including "Bye, Bye, Baby" and "Saturday Night" which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Two other former members of the band, original bassist Alan Longmuir and his replacement Ian Mitchell, have also died in recent years. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

Also Read: Support for Scottish independence holds up as elections near

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Study details numerous long-term effects of COVID-19, pointing to massive health burden

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis showed that COVID-19 survivors including those not sick enough to be hospitalized have an increased risk of death in the six months following diagnosis with the virus. The...

As India added to travel red-list, Britain finds 55 more cases of coronavirus variant

Britain found 55 more cases of the B.1.617 coronavirus variant first detected in India in latest weekly figures, Public Health England said on Thursday, with India set to be added on the travel red list from Friday morning.A total of 132 co...

First Person: ‘Youth won’t stay silent’ says Madagascar climate activist

Marie Christina Kolo, who describes herself as a climate activist, ecofeminist and social entrepreneur, was one of two young people who spoke to the UN Secretary-General, Antnio Guterres ahead of International Mother Earth Day marked annual...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides on report of Biden's plan to almost double capital gains tax

Wall Streets main indexes hit session lows on Thursday, after a report said President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6.At 0120 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021