Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday. The photograph was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.

The picture showed Louis smiling on a red bicycle with a school bag strapped on his back. (Writing by William Schomberg and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

