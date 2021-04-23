Left Menu

People News Roundup: Queen Elizabeth touched by tributes to husband on birthday; New Zealand says farewell to Prince Philip and more

Prince Philip, whom Elizabeth married in 1947, died on April 9 aged 99 and the royals paid their final respects to the family's patriarch at a funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle. Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:25 IST
People News Roundup: Queen Elizabeth touched by tributes to husband on birthday; New Zealand says farewell to Prince Philip and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estate

Draped in shades of purple, fans of the late artist Prince huddled in a line outside his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota, waiting to enter the museum to remember the musician's life on the fifth anniversary of his death. "We came to pay our respects to the best, greatest, most, amazing musician ever. You know, we've been fans forever. We're family. We've made family from all over the world through this man ... It was important for us to be here," said Barbara Rodgers, who traveled to Minnesota from Florida with her husband Ali and her friend Sara.

Queen Elizabeth touched by tributes to husband as she marks 95th birthday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she had been deeply touched by the tributes paid to her husband Prince Philip, in her first public remarks since his death earlier this month and as she marks her first birthday without him in 73 years. Prince Philip, whom Elizabeth married in 1947, died on April 9 aged 99 and the royals paid their final respects to the family's patriarch at a funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published a photograph of their youngest child Louis to mark his third birthday on Friday. The photograph was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, the family's home in London, shortly before Louis left for his first day at a nearby nursery school.

New Zealand says farewell to Prince Philip at memorial service

New Zealand held an official memorial service for Prince Philip in Wellington, the country's capital, on Wednesday, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave a reading. Attended by current and former leaders and diplomats, the memorial was held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, whose foundation stone Queen Elizabeth laid in 1954.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Fitch affirms India at BBB-minus, Covid not to derail economic recovery

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indias long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating IDR at BBB-minus and said the surging second wave of Covid-19 might delay GDP recovery but will not derail the economy. Fitch has forecast a 12.8 per cent re...

Olympics-IOC can't stop athletes taking a knee in Tokyo: Britain's Skinner

Britains Olympic track cycling gold medallist Callum Skinner said the International Olympic Committee IOC would not be able to stop athletes protesting during this years Tokyo Games. IOC Rule 50 forbids any kind of demonstration or politica...

25 COVID patients die at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in last 24 hrs; govt sources say sufficient oxygen at facility

Twenty-five sickest COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said on Friday, amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national cap...

Dr Shashank Shah - The First Bariatric Surgeon's Biography To Be Published in Leading Journal

On January 06, 2021, the renowned IFSO site published a biography of the leading Indian Bariatric Surgeon, Dr Shashank Shah. The article in Springer Link chronicled Dr Shahs journey in pioneering laparoscopic bariatric surgery and his impac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021