Oscar line-up is packed with firsts

WOMEN received a record 76 nominations across all categories. RIZ AHMED - First Muslim to be nominated best actor ("Sound of Metal"). MARIA BAKALOVA - First Bulgarian actress to be Oscar nominated ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"). DIVERSITY - A record nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color: Andra Day, Chadwick Boseman, Leslie Odom Jr., LaKeith Stanfield, Riz Ahmed, Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:32 IST
Oscar line-up is packed with firsts
Representative image

It's a year of multiple firsts at this year's Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony for the highest achievement in film. Following is a list of major milestones this year. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

CHLOE ZHAO - First Asian woman and first woman of color to be nominated for best director ( "Nomadland" ). EMERALD FENNELL - First woman to be nominated best director for her feature film debut ( "Promising Young Woman" ).

DIRECTORS - This is the first time two women have been nominated for directing in the same year. WOMEN received a record 76 nominations across all categories.

RIZ AHMED - First Muslim to be nominated best actor ( "Sound of Metal" ). (Mahershala Ali was the first Muslim actor to win for his supporting roles in "Moonlight" (2016) and "Green Book" (2018)). CHADWICK BOSEMAN - First Oscar nomination for Boseman, who died of cancer in August 2020, before the release of his final film ( "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" ).

"JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH" - First best picture nominee made by an all-Black production team. YOUN YUH-JUNG - First South Korean actor or actress to land an Oscar nomination ( "Minari" ).

STEVEN YEUN - First Asian American to receive a best actor nomination ( "Minari" ). VIOLA DAVIS - Her fourth acting nomination makes Davis the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history. ( "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" ) She has won once.

ANTHONY HOPKINS - At age 83, Hopkins is the oldest best actor nominee ever. TUNISIA - First nomination for the North African country ("The Man Who Sold His Skin").

ROMANIA - First nomination for Romania ("Collective"), which is competing in both the international film field and best documentary categories. MARIA BAKALOVA - First Bulgarian actress to be Oscar nominated ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm").

DIVERSITY - A record nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color: Andra Day, Chadwick Boseman, Leslie Odom Jr., LaKeith Stanfield, Riz Ahmed, Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung. ACADEMY AWARDS CEREMONY - Will be held on April 25 at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles for the first time, as well as at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

