'Captain America 4' in the works

Captain America 4 is moving forward at Marvel Studios with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series writer Malcolm Spellman attached to pen the script. Marvel was tight-lipped as usual, THR said.Falcon and the Winter Soldier has earned strong critical and fan reaction.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:17 IST
'Captain America 4' in the works

''Captain America 4'' is moving forward at Marvel Studios with ''The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'' series writer Malcolm Spellman attached to pen the script. Spellman, who was the head writer and creator of the Disney+ and Marvel's series, will write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the same show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers' character in all the three films but at the end of the ''Avengers: Endgame'', he retired and handed his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in the series along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier.

The fourth ''Captain America'' is likely to continue to Wilson's story though there is no official update on the casting.

No director is attached, and Evans’ involvement/return remains unconfirmed. Marvel was tight-lipped as usual, THR said.

''Falcon and the Winter Soldier'' has earned strong critical and fan reaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

