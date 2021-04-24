New clip of Zac Efron sparks plastic surgery rumours

Left Menu

The fans of American actor Zac Efron have been questioning whether the former 'Disney' star has undergone plastic surgery after the actor appeared in a new video.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:24 IST
Zac Efron in 2019 (L) and 2021 (R). (Image courtesy: Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

The fans of American actor Zac Efron have been questioning whether the former 'Disney' star has undergone plastic surgery after the actor appeared in a new video. According to Page Six, to promote American engineer Bill Nye's 'Earth Day Musical' special with Facebook Watch, several celebs joined Nye in encouraging the masses to care for the planet, including the 33-year-old star Efron, whose jaw and lips immediately caught the attention of fans. Screenshots soon made their way to Twitter.

"What in hell did Zac Efron do to his jaw?" tweeted one observer. Another Twitter user added, "There's a pic of Zac Efron with terrible botox and jaw fillers circulating on Twitter."

As reported by Page Six, one user compared the 'High School Musical' star to Canadian singer The Weeknd's face prosthetics for his 'Save Your Tears' music video. Another added that he looks like 'human Shrek' from the second instalment of the animated movie. Per Page Six, Efron also shocked fans with a huskier look last year for the Netflix series 'Down To Earth,' a transformation that fans supported, many of whom referred to the 'Baywatch' actor as 'Daddy.'

"Yes! Daddy Zac Efron is the twist 2020 needed," tweeted one supporter last summer, with another adding at the time, "Zac Efron has turned into a total Daddy and I am here for it. Dad bods get me hot." "I realised that when I was done with that movie, I do not ever want to be in that good of shape again," Efron said last April, in reference to his 'Baywatch'-era washboard abs (which took an intense exercise regimen and strict diet to achieve).

He went on to add, "You are working with almost no wiggle room, right. You have got things like water under your skin that you are worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. S**t like that it is just not ... it is just stupid." (ANI)

