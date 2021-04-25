PM Modi condoles demise of classical vocalist Pandit Rajan Mishra

PM Modi condoles demise of classical vocalist Pandit Rajan MishraPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief at the death of noted Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Rajan Mishra, saying his demise is an irreparable loss to the world of art and music.
Expressing his condolences, Modi noted that Mishra, a renowned singer of the Banaras Gharana, had left an indelible mark in classical singing.
Mishra died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital here on Sunday evening. He was 70.
Mishra, one of the foremost exponents of khayal gayaki along with his brother Sajan Mishra, had a heart attack in the afternoon and then another in the evening, his nephew Amit told PTI.
