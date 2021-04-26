Left Menu

Daniel Kaluuya wins Oscar for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 06:15 IST
British actor Daniel Kaluuya on Sunday won his first Oscar for his supporting role as the late Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in the drama, "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Kaluuya, 32, emerged as front-runner for the Academy Award after also winning at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and British BAFTA ceremonies. Born in London to Ugandan parents, Kaluuya describes himself as a working-class kid who got his first big break in the entertainment industry as a teen actor and writer on the young adult British TV series, "Skins."

He first came to international attention in the 2017 surprise hit black comedy horror movie "Get Out," which brought him a lead actor Oscar nomination. In "Judas and the Black Messiah," he plays Black revolutionary leader Hampton, who was shot dead by Chicago police in 1969 at the age of 21.

Kaluuya paid tribute to Hampton as he held his Oscar on stage. "What a man," Kaluuya said. "How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime that he existed. Thank you for your life."

The film was made with the blessing and participation of Hampton's son, Fred Hampton Jr. Kaluuya has said his aim was to honor Hampton's legacy. Kaluuya worked in British television and theater before landing small roles in movies such as "Johnny English Reborn" and thriller "Sicario."

He won acclaim for playing a man who lives surrounded by screens in the surreal TV series "Black Mirror" before being cast in "Get Out" as a Black man who goes to visit his white girlfriend's wealthy parents. That led to a part in the 2018 superhero movie, "Black Panther" and a starring role in the independent film "Queen & Slim."

