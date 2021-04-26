Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt sports a dapper tuxedo for a classic Hollywood look

Left Menu

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt made a highly-awaited appearance at the 2021 Oscars, nearly fourteen months after winning his first Academy Award for acting.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 09:09 IST
Brad Pitt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt made a highly-awaited appearance at the 2021 Oscars, nearly fourteen months after winning his first Academy Award for acting. As per People magazine, while Pitt didn't walk the red carpet prior to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, he did take the stage midway through the show to present the award for Best Supporting Actress.

"My love of movies began at the local drive-in, watching the likes of Clint Eastwood and Godzilla," Pitt said, before introducing the nominees and revealing how they fell in love with the movies at an early age. Pitt sported a classic black tuxedo and a ponytail, proving once and for all that he's still the king of understated cool.

And we weren't the only ones impressed by Pitt's suave appearance. Actor Yuh-Jung Youn, who won for 'Minari' seemed sweetly starstruck after accepting her award from the Hollywood icon, "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you," she said during her speech. Earlier this month, Pitt launched a clothing capsule with Italian menswear label Brioni, for which he serves as a brand ambassador, that features a fun nod to his 2020 Oscars win.

Last award season, the actor garnered a number of awards to decorate his shelves, taking home the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, BAFTA and Oscar for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in director Quentin Tarantino's buzzy Hollywood reimagining of Manson Family murders. The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

