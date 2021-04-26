Left Menu

Memorable quotes from the 2021 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out Oscars, the film industry's top honors, at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Following is a collection of memorable quotes from the show:

DANIEL KALUUYA, WINNER, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, "JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH": "It's incredible, my mum, my dad. They had sex. It's amazing. ... I'm here. You know what I mean? So I'm so happy to be alive. I'm going to celebrate that tonight."

EMERALD FENNELL, WINNER, BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY, "PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN" : "Oh my God, he's so heavy and he's so cold" (referring to the Oscar statuette).

THOMAS VINTERBERG, WINNER, BEST FOREIGN FILM, "ANOTHER ROUND": "So we wanted to make a film that celebrates life and four days into shooting the impossible happens. An accident on the highway took my daughter away. ... She loved this and she felt seen by this and she was supposed to be in this. And if anyone dares to believe that she's here with us somehow ... you’ll be able to see her clapping and cheering with us. We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument. So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened. And you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, I don't know. But this one is for you."

YOUN YUH-JUNG, WINNER, BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, "MINARI" : "I don't believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close? I've been watching her so many performances. All the nominees, five nominees, we are the winners for the different movies. We play different roles. So we cannot compete each other. Tonight I'm here. I have just a little bit luck, I think, maybe. I'm luckier than you."

FRANCES MCDORMAND, WINNER, BEST ACTRESS, "NOMADLAND" : "Look, they didn't ask me, but if they had, I would have said 'karaoke.' Because when you've got voices like Leslie (Odom Jr.) and Marcus (Mumford), we shoulda had a karaoke bar."

CHLOE ZHAO, WINNER, BEST DIRECTOR, "NOMADLAND" : "I have always found goodness in the people I met, everywhere I went in the world. So this is for anyone who had the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that."

