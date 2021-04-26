Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 292 will have a Golden Week holiday break

Updated: 26-04-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:50 IST
Black Clover Chapter 292 will have a Golden Week holiday break
The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 292 will not publish this week due to the Golden Week holidays break in Japan. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

Black Clover Chapter 292 is very vital as the Magna vs Dante fight will come to an end in this chapter. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. But fans have to wait for a week more to read Chapter 292.

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 292 will not publish this week due to the Golden Week holidays break in Japan. The manga writer has been given a week off.

In Black Clover Chapter 292, the battle between Magna and Dante will conclude and the story will take a new turn. Noelle and Yuno are missing in the last few chapters but it seems fans would see them in Chapter 292. Now you got the storyline of the upcoming chapter, let's have a quick recap of the previous chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 291 titled 'The Highest vs. The Lowest' shows Asta saving his mentor Nacht Faust from the high-ranking devils. Liebe is strong enough to defeat a giant alone. Nacht, Zora, Magna, and the Black Bulls joined Asta and Liebe. But Asta and Liebe have to fight separately as the period for the Devil Union mode is over.

Black Clover Chapter 291 highlights another battle in the Spade Kingdom where Asta faces with two fused devils Lilith and Namaah.

Black Clover Chapter 292 is set to release on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 11 am EST. The raws and scans will be out within two to three days before the manga release. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga chapter releases.

