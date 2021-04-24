Titans Season 3: New set photos reveal superhero group is wanted in Gotham City

Titans Season 3 is one of the most anticipated superhero television series confirmed shortly before the conclusion of Season 2. The third season's filming was originally planned to begin from June 2020 but later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the filming started on October 13, 2020 and will conclude on June 10, 2021. The filming is currently underway in Toronto,

During the production delay, DC Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee announced that the series would be moving from DC Universe to HBO Max. The Titans Season 3 will be the first to premiere on HBO Max.

Recently Toronto Filming shared a filming update for Titans Season 3. Toronto Filming took to its Twitter to post several images that indicate the newly formed superhero group is currently wanted in Gotham City.

Red hood Rising and #DCTitans wanted posters! Have been spotted in the city. 🦇🎥🎬@DCTitansBrasil pic.twitter.com/FfG0FETcXg — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 31, 2021

A close look at the posters has revealed the inclusion of Damaris Lewis' Blackfire alongside the poster of the arrival of the anti-hero known as Red Hood.

Earlier, Lance Ausfresser of the Titans Group revealed that Titans Season 3 would show several storylines. The plot might include the birth of Red Hood. The clash between Starfire and her sister Blackfire would also get highlighted.

All the main Superhero cast from the second season will return in Titans Season 3 along with the villain Blackfire and more. Cole King has been cast in an undisclosed role whereas Dog actor Pepsi will portray Krypto in Season 3. Dr. Jonathan Crane will appear in a definite role.

Titans Season 3 stars include Brenton Thwaites ( played as Dick Grayson/Nightwing), Anna Diop (Kory Anders/Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan/Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Curran Walters (Jason Todd), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy/Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Chelsea Zhang (Rose Wilson/Ravager), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire) Lain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Savannah Welch (Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake).

So far, there's no official release date for Titans Season 3. But it is expected to drop in the summer of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

Also Read: Avatar 2: Jon Landau shares behind-the-scenes images from film set