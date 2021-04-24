Left Menu

Titans Season 3: New set photos reveal superhero group is wanted in Gotham City

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:14 IST
Titans Season 3: New set photos reveal superhero group is wanted in Gotham City
Recently Toronto Filming shared a filming update for Titans Season 3. Image Credit: Facebook / DC's Titans

Titans Season 3 is one of the most anticipated superhero television series confirmed shortly before the conclusion of Season 2. The third season's filming was originally planned to begin from June 2020 but later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the filming started on October 13, 2020 and will conclude on June 10, 2021. The filming is currently underway in Toronto,

During the production delay, DC Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee announced that the series would be moving from DC Universe to HBO Max. The Titans Season 3 will be the first to premiere on HBO Max.

Recently Toronto Filming shared a filming update for Titans Season 3. Toronto Filming took to its Twitter to post several images that indicate the newly formed superhero group is currently wanted in Gotham City.

A close look at the posters has revealed the inclusion of Damaris Lewis' Blackfire alongside the poster of the arrival of the anti-hero known as Red Hood.

Earlier, Lance Ausfresser of the Titans Group revealed that Titans Season 3 would show several storylines. The plot might include the birth of Red Hood. The clash between Starfire and her sister Blackfire would also get highlighted.

All the main Superhero cast from the second season will return in Titans Season 3 along with the villain Blackfire and more. Cole King has been cast in an undisclosed role whereas Dog actor Pepsi will portray Krypto in Season 3. Dr. Jonathan Crane will appear in a definite role.

Titans Season 3 stars include Brenton Thwaites ( played as Dick Grayson/Nightwing), Anna Diop (Kory Anders/Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan/Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Curran Walters (Jason Todd), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy/Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Chelsea Zhang (Rose Wilson/Ravager), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire) Lain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Savannah Welch (Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake).

So far, there's no official release date for Titans Season 3. But it is expected to drop in the summer of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

Also Read: Avatar 2: Jon Landau shares behind-the-scenes images from film set

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

One side of all highways at Delhi borders opened for emergency services: SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Saturday said one side of all highways at Delhi borders, where farmers have been camping for months to protest the new farm laws, have been opened to ensure free passage for oxygen tankers and ambulances ami...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to his counterparts in other states requesting supply of oxygen.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to his counterparts in other states requesting supply of oxygen....

NYC offers walk-up vaccinations for all ages

Appointments are no longer necessary at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites run by New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced anyone eligible for the vaccine could walk up to any of the citys mass vaccination sites and get a shot. T...

House owners in 1,308 villages of Haryana given e-property cards under SVAMITVA scheme

House owners in 1,308 villages of Haryana were given e-property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Modi launched virtually the distribution of e-property cards under the Survey of Villages...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021