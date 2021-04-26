Left Menu

Young journo die of COVID in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:10 IST
Young journo die of COVID in Assam

Young journalist and founder of Guwahati International Music Festival (GIMF), Aiyushman Dutta, died on Monday due to COVID-19 after a day-long frantic search for a plasma donor and a rare injection.

He was 35.

Dutta is the first victim of the coronavirus pandemic from the media fraternity of Assam.

His close friend Tulika Devi shared the news of the demise of the Guwahati-based journalist, who was working as the Feature Editor of English newspaper ''The Sentinel''.

Dutta was unmarried and is survived by his parents and elder brother.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has deeply mourned the death of the humble, polite and soft-spoken scribe at the Hayat Hospital in Guwahati.

Dutta tested positive on April 22 after showing mild symptoms and was admitted to the hospital the same day.

His condition started deteriorating from Saturday with family members and friends desperately looking for plasma donor by Sunday.

Eventually, Dutta went into ventilation and doctors prescribed the rare Tocilizumab 400 mg injection, which was not available in Guwahati neither was found with suppliers of manufacturer Cipla.

During Sunday afternoon, a plasma donor was arranged, but it was late by then.

Known for his love for music, food and culture of Northeast, the young journalist was the founder of Eastern Beats Music Society, which started organising the Guwahati International Music Festival (GIMF) -- a landmark event for music lovers of the city.

He also made some documentary films on the folk traditions and culture of the region.

His published works include a coffee table book on music, dance and culture of the Northeast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID victim's body taken to cremation ground in auto-rickshaw in Ludhiana

The body of a COVID-19 victim was allegedly taken on an auto-rickshaw to the cremation ground for the last rites in Punjabs Ludhiana. After a video went viral on social media showing the body of a COVID-19 victim being taken to the crematio...

Athletics-Amputee Leeper's application to compete with running blades rejected

World Athletics have rejected an application from American double amputee Blake Leeper to run on particular running specific prostheses RSPs, preventing him from competing in the Olympics or World Athletics events. The governing body said t...

Researchers discover nanobodies inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection

In a groundbreaking discovery, Australian researchers have identified neutralising nanobodies that block the SARS-CoV-2 virus from entering cells in preclinical models. Published in PNAS, the research is part of a consortium-led effort, bri...

COVID-19: Virtual hearing in courts extended till May 15 in J&K, Ladakh

The virtual hearing in courts across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been extended till May 15, an order issued by Chief Justice of JK High Court Justice Pankaj Mithal said on Monday.However, the order said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021