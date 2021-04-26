Aparshakti Khurana presents 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi si' rendition

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana on Monday shared a mood-lifting rendition of the much loved classic by legendary singer Kishor Kumar -- 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:48 IST
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana on Monday shared a mood-lifting rendition of the much loved classic by legendary singer Kishor Kumar -- 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si.' The 'Stree' actor took to Instagram and shared a post that is all things about sharing mood-lifting vibes. The song is surely an instant mood lifter.

Trying to beat the COVID blues, he penned down a note to uplift the mood alongside the soothing number. The 'Dangal' actor wrote, "lip sync thoda off hain hum sab ki mood ki tarah." (The lip sync is out just like everyone's mood).

He added, "Just a little effort to uplift your mood. Maybe you can tag the girl this song reminds you of. " 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si...' is a calming rhythm that sees the 'Helmet' actor essaying the emotions of a regular guy who has fallen in love and sings his heart out to please the lady love.

The song showcases the 'Jabariya Jodi' actor croon the song as a guitar plays in the backdrop. (ANI)

