Jenna Coleman to star in 'The War Rooms'

Actor Jenna Coleman, who starred in BBC/Netflix drama ''The Serpent'' on serial killer Charles Sobhraj, is all set to lead ''The War Rooms''.

Coleman will play Joan Bright, the woman who ran Winston Churchill’s secret Whitehall bunker, in the series, created by ''Moving On'' writer David Chidlow and comes from ''The Father'' producer David Parfitt and former Content Media President of Film Jamie Carmichael.

''The War Rooms'' will explore the untold story of the women who lived, loved and triumphed in Winston Churchill’s secret Whitehall bunker.

Bright dated James Bond author Ian Fleming and was thought to be one of the inspirations behind Miss Moneypenny. Her memoir 'The Inner Circle: A View of War at the Top' has been optioned for the series, reported Deadline.

''Joan Bright was never going to live a conventional life – a young woman who lived her war days under the official secrets act, undercover and underground in the war rooms. This story is so compelling not only because of her unique and liberal mind, wryness of spirit and curiosity to live, but because of the opportunity to examine this endlessly fascinating period of time through an intimate and human lens. ''The closeness and proximity of days and nights lived within this small space, the carriers of the truth amidst the oblivion of propaganda above. The beauty and fragility of human connection when living through a time when no one knows what tomorrow will bring. I’m so excited to unearth these hidden lives and at a time where it feels so shockingly relevant right now,'' Coleman said.

