Marvel releases new poster of Anthony Mackie as 'Captain America'

There's finally a new Captain America in town! Following the 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' finale on Disney+, Marvel has introduced the first official poster featuring actor Anthony Mackie as Captain America.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:23 IST
Anthony Mackie as new Captain America (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

There's finally a new Captain America in town! Following the 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' finale on Disney+, Marvel has introduced the first official poster featuring actor Anthony Mackie as Captain America. As the hit Marvel movie 'Avengers: Endgame' clocked two years of its release, the Captain America Twitter handle that featured actor Chris Evans' character, Steve Rogers was officially changed to Anthony Mackie's character, Sam Wilson, previously known as The Falcon.

Besides the photo, the Twitter account bio was also changed from 'Just a kid from Brooklyn' to 'On your left', a line that was first used by Rogers in 'Captain American: The Winter Soldier' and later adopted by Wilson in 'Avengers: Endgame'. Marvel Studios also released an official poster of Mackie in his brand-new, red-white-and-blue super-suit, complete with accents and embellishments reminiscent of Evan's Captain America.

The caption alongside the photo read, "I'm Captain America." For the unversed, it has been two years since Rogers handed over the Captain America mantle to Wilson at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'. However, the character finally picks up the shield and assumes this role as Captain America in the last episode of 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

In the sixth and final episode of 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', directed by Kari Skogland, Mackie's Sam Wilson finally wield's the shield left behind by Steve Rogers, played by Evans, at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'. Along with the iconic shield, Wilson as Captain America also sports a brand new suit gifted to him by the Wakandans.

While it is unclear whether the show will receive a second season, The Hollywood Reporter revealed last week that a fourth 'Captain America' film is currently in the works, written by 'Falcon' showrunner Malcolm Spellman with co-writer Dalan Musson, to be focussed on Wilson. 'Avengers: Endgame' marked the end of a decade-long plot that started with 'Iron Man' and spanned over 22 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie, which became the highest-earning film of all time, was dethroned from the No. 1 spot after James Cameron re-released his film 'Avatar' in theatres after COVID-19 restrictions were eased in parts of the world. (ANI)

