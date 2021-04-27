Left Menu

American radio and TV personality Andy Cohen recently talked about his experience during sit down with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' family to tape the special reunion episode.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:45 IST
Andy Cohen talks about his 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reunion
American radio and TV personality Andy Cohen recently talked about his experience during sit down with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' family to tape the special reunion episode. According to People magazine, the Emmy Award winner didn't take it easy when it came to asking them questions. During his SiriusXM radio show, 'Andy Cohen Live', he said, "I went into them. I was like, 'Look, I'm asking everything. I am, I'm asking everything.'"

He shared that "by the end of the day, I do not think that there was a topic that we did not cover," crediting producer and Kardashians' savant Mariah Smith. He proceeded to confirm that Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, Kylie Jenner's lips, "fake butts," "plastic surgery, dating rumors," Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery and her infamous sex tape were all discussed during the reunion. "We talked about everything!" said Cohen.

He added that Kim and Khloe Kardashian had the best sense of what they were getting into with the special. Cohen explained that "Kim and Khloe specifically were like, 'We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. We want this, we want to go there. Do your thing, do your thing,'" he explained. "But it was a bit kind of intimidating when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this."

He also said that fans shouldn't expect the same type of juicy drama that unfolds during his Real Housewives reunions. "I think that Kris Jenner very consciously didn't want it to have the rancor that some Housewives reunions have, or the level of acrimony," said Cohen. He added, "And the thing is, the Kardashians, they're not going to get out there and fight. That's not what they do. And it's not what I wanted from them. What my goal was to talk about everything, to quote Bethenny Frankel, 'to mention it all.'"

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host said about Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, "I was right out of the gate with him. And he was looking at me like, 'What is this?' or 'What are you doing?'" He said, "I think he was a little stunned, but as it went on, I think they all really started leaning into it." Cohen, who had never met Kylie or Kendall, said the sit-down covered topics the family had never been able to put to rest.

Cohen explained, "And Kendall at the end said, 'Wow, this was so great. We actually talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address. And we did it. We actually did it." As per People magazine, the TV personality had announced earlier this month that he would be hosting the reunion, which will cover all 20 seasons of the iconic reality show. (ANI)

