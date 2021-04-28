Left Menu

Ketan Mehta and Nina Sabnani to be honoured at Animation Masters Summit

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:15 IST
Ketan Mehta and Nina Sabnani to be honoured at Animation Masters Summit

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 28 (PTI): Renowned film-maker, media entrepreneur and a pioneer for the Indian animation industry,Ketan Mehta and artist-academic Nina Sabnani will be honoured at the 2021 edition of Animation Masters Summit.

Organised by ''http://www.toonz.co''Toonz Media Group, the virtual Summit will be held from May 4 to 8 over the Zoom platform, a company statement said here.

For her invaluable contributions to animation and other visual art forms, spanning over a career of more than two decades, Prof Sabnani will be awarded the 'Legend of Indian Animation Award' at Animation Masters Summit 2021, it said.

Sabnani, who now teaches at the IDC School of Design, at IIT Bombay, is one of the first women artists to foray into the field of animation in the country.

A brilliant visual story-teller and recipient of several national and international awards, she received the National Award for Best Animation Film for her film 'Hum Chitra Banate Hai'.

A Fulbright Fellow, Prof Sabnani has also done extensive research in the areas of Folklore, Visual Ethnography, Participatory Film-making and learning pedagogies of traditional artists, among others.

Internationally acclaimed film-maker Ketan Mehta, best known for award-winning films like 'Bhavni Bhavai' (Gujarati), 'Mirch Masala', 'Maya Memsab', 'Mangal Pandey', 'Holiand Sardar' (all Hindi), will be given 'Special Contribution to Indian Animation Industry Award'for his overall contributions to the industry.

Mehta is also the founder of Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics, a leading visual arts academy in India, and Cosmos Maya Studios, one of the top animation studios in the country best known for popular animation IPs like 'Motu Patlu', 'Kisna,' 'Vir- the robot boy', 'Een-Meena-Deeka,' etc.

Both the awards will be presented at the inaugural session of the Summit on May 4, it said.

''Every year at Animation Masters Summit we give away the Legend Award to a legendary animation master in recognition of their life-long contribution to Indian Animation.Prof Nina Sabnani is one of the most revered figures in Indian animation today.She is like a guru to all of us in the fraternity,'' said P.Jayakumar, CEO Toonz Media Group.

''Ketan Mehta, who is being awarded the Special Contribution Award, has helped put the Indian animation community on the global map by founding one of the most successful animation studios in India.'' ''He also played a significant role in fostering new talent by establishing the Maya Academy,'' Jayakumar added.

The five-day event will include sessionsby a galaxy of stalwarts from diverse fields of media and entertainment across the world.

Indian film-maker Subhash Ghai will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session.

The theme for this edition of the Summit is 'Embracing Diversity: Finding beauty in our differences.' The event will also have two panel discussions one on the scope of animation in Education Technology (EdTech) and another curated by Animation World Network (AWN) focussing on diversity in the kids entertainment industry, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi sanctions procurement of 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators from PM Cares Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the procurement of one lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund on Wednesday. In addition to the earlier sanctioned 713 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA plants under PM Cares Fund, 5...

SC directs UP govt to shift arrested scribe Kappan to Delhi hospital for better treatment

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to shift journalist Siddique Kappan, suffering from various ailments and arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being gang raped, to a ...

India declines UN's offer of assistance from integrated supply chain, says it has 'robust system'

India has declined assistance offered by the United Nations of its integrated supply chain for COVID19-related material, saying the country has a robust system to deal with the required logistics, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Ant...

Oxygen tanker sent by C’garh CM on Priyanka Gandhi’s request reaches UP hospital

A tanker of liquid oxygen sent by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhuphesh Baghel on the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrived at a hospital here on Wednesday.On request of Priyanka Gandhi, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had sent an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021