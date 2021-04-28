Sweet Home Season 2's progress defined, what viewers can see next

Sweet Home performed extremely well and gained regard across the globe, that recorded over 1.2 billion net views. Although the Netflix K-drama is not yet renewed for Season 2, but fans are ardently waiting for the apocalyptic horror series.

According to Stanford Arts Review, the production for the Sweet Home Season 2 is now in its "developing process," and the series may air in early 2022.

Lee Eung-bok, Jang Young-woo, and Park So-hyun jointly directed Sweet Home, which is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Kan-bi and Hwang Young-chan. Season 1 concluded with 10 episodes.

The enthusiasts and critics reviews make a pave to have more seasons of the South Korean drama. After the third day of release, Sweet Home ranked first in eight regions and was within the top ten in forty-two regions. It topped the first position in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. These are the strong reasons why the creators may think to work on Sweet Home Season 2.

Sweet Home producers spent most of the budget with each episode estimated at USD 2.7 million. Choreographer Kim Seol-jin and contortionist Troy James took motion capture to record the monster's movement. Motion capture is a process to record the movement of people or objects. It is generally used in military, entertainment, sports, medical application, and robotics.

There are many leftover cliffhangers, which will be continued in Sweet Home Season 2. Fans are wondering to get the answer of the questions. What will happen to Sang-Wook who was seeing death in the pool? Whether Lee Eun-hyuk is dead or alive as he was seen buried under the rubble of the apartment block. Will the military save the remaining survivor from turning into monsters?

In Sweet Home Season 1 we saw Cha Hyun-soo, a high school student, shifted to a new apartment 1410 in Green Home after the death of his family in a car accident. His life was disrupted in the new apartment. There he found a human turn into a dreadful monster. The other residents and Cha Hyun-soo are trying to survive.

If Sweet Home Season 2 happens, considering the performance and the plot of the story, the show's cast will likely remain the same from the first season. Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, and Lee Do-hyun plays the role of Cha Hyun-su, Pyeon Sang-wook, Seo Yi-kyeong, and Lee Eun-hyuk respectively. Some new faces will take entry to this spine-chilling South Korean drama series.

Netflix has not announced Sweet Home Season 2 yet. Stay tuned to get more updates on the South Korean drama series.

