Left Menu

Sweet Home Season 2's progress defined, what viewers can see next

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:45 IST
Sweet Home Season 2's progress defined, what viewers can see next
After the third day of release, Sweet Home ranked first in eight regions and was within the top ten in forty-two regions. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Home

Sweet Home performed extremely well and gained regard across the globe, that recorded over 1.2 billion net views. Although the Netflix K-drama is not yet renewed for Season 2, but fans are ardently waiting for the apocalyptic horror series.

According to Stanford Arts Review, the production for the Sweet Home Season 2 is now in its "developing process," and the series may air in early 2022.

Lee Eung-bok, Jang Young-woo, and Park So-hyun jointly directed Sweet Home, which is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Kan-bi and Hwang Young-chan. Season 1 concluded with 10 episodes.

The enthusiasts and critics reviews make a pave to have more seasons of the South Korean drama. After the third day of release, Sweet Home ranked first in eight regions and was within the top ten in forty-two regions. It topped the first position in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. These are the strong reasons why the creators may think to work on Sweet Home Season 2.

Sweet Home producers spent most of the budget with each episode estimated at USD 2.7 million. Choreographer Kim Seol-jin and contortionist Troy James took motion capture to record the monster's movement. Motion capture is a process to record the movement of people or objects. It is generally used in military, entertainment, sports, medical application, and robotics.

There are many leftover cliffhangers, which will be continued in Sweet Home Season 2. Fans are wondering to get the answer of the questions. What will happen to Sang-Wook who was seeing death in the pool? Whether Lee Eun-hyuk is dead or alive as he was seen buried under the rubble of the apartment block. Will the military save the remaining survivor from turning into monsters?

In Sweet Home Season 1 we saw Cha Hyun-soo, a high school student, shifted to a new apartment 1410 in Green Home after the death of his family in a car accident. His life was disrupted in the new apartment. There he found a human turn into a dreadful monster. The other residents and Cha Hyun-soo are trying to survive.

If Sweet Home Season 2 happens, considering the performance and the plot of the story, the show's cast will likely remain the same from the first season. Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, and Lee Do-hyun plays the role of Cha Hyun-su, Pyeon Sang-wook, Seo Yi-kyeong, and Lee Eun-hyuk respectively. Some new faces will take entry to this spine-chilling South Korean drama series.

Netflix has not announced Sweet Home Season 2 yet. Stay tuned to get more updates on the South Korean drama series.

Also Read: Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Does IU and Lee Joon Gi's recent conversation hint at a season 2?

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Teenager charged after armed incident at UK college

A teenager has been charged after students and staff at a college in southern England were forced to evacuate earlier this week following reports of gunshot fire on campus.Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, appeared in court Wednesday charged with poss...

Reliance, Saudi Aramco discuss cash and share stake deal: Report

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries is reported to have held talks with Saudi Aramco on a cash and share deal for sale of a 20 per cent stake in its oil refining and petrochemical arm.Ambani had in August 2019 announced talks for...

Reliance Industries to set up 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Reliance Industries Ltd RIL will set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen facility at Jamnagar in Gujarats Saurashtra region where it operates the worlds largest crude oil refinery, with the 400-bed facility getting operational in t...

U.S. Supreme Court justices debate cheerleader's free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court justices heard arguments on Wednesday on whether public schools can punish students for what they say off campus in a case involving a former Pennsylvania cheerleaders foul-mouthed social media post that could impact the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021