Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Does IU and Lee Joon Gi’s recent conversation hint at a season 2?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:38 IST
a recent conversation between Lee Joon Gi and Lee Ji-eun (IU) has hinted at the possibility of a Season 2.

The South Korean television series 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' aired on SBS back in 2016. More than four years after its release, K-drama fans are still champing at the bit for any news about the show's renewal. It seems they finally have something to cheer about.

There is no official announcement about Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 but a recent conversation between Lee Joon Gi and Lee Ji-eun (IU) has hinted at the possibility of a Season 2.

On April 17, The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star Lee Joon-gi hosted a special Naver NOW show named 'DREAM' to celebrate his 39th birthday. During the show, IU made a phone call to convey her birthday wishes to Lee Joon-gi and the two actors went on to reminisce about their early days of friendship on the set of "Scarlet Heart: Goryeo."

When asked about the possibility of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2, IU said, "I think all of us who filmed the drama probably feel the same way. We had such a great time filming it, and even now, there are so many people who love the drama. Isn't that amazing?" Lee Joon Gi agreed and added, "Honestly, we never imagined that there would belatedly be so many people all around the world who love it."

IU also said, "If the conditions are right for us to all gather together, there is no reason not to do it." She said she's not sure if all the other actors would be available. "But if you're asking me about my opinion only, there is no reason to not do it," she continued. Lee Joon Gi then joked, "I was afraid you'd say, 'Why should I?'"

From the conversation of Lee Joon Gi and IU, it is quite evident that both of them would love to team up again for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2.

The first season of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo was a huge success. The Lee Joon-gi, Lee Ji-eun, and Kang Ha-neul starring series received over 1.1 billion views in China along with high ratings in Singapore and Malaysia. Moreover, two petitions were created in favor of the creation of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. The petitions were generated to compel the creators to work on one more season. One of the petitions has garnered over 5K signatures to date.

However, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 has not been officially renewed yet. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the South Korean series.

