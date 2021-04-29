Left Menu

Samuel L. Jackson starrer 'Protege' set to hit theatres on Aug 20

American actor Samuel L. Jackson-starrer 'The Protege' will hit the theatres on August 20, 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 09:40 IST
Samuel L. Jackson. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Samuel L. Jackson-starrer 'The Protege' will hit the theatres on August 20, 2021. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Lionsgate as they announced the release date. The studio also announced release dates for Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' on June 29, 2022, and 'White Bird: A Wonder Story' on September 16, 2022.

Previously titled 'The Asset',' 'The Protege' follows Anna essayed by Maggie Q, the world's most skilled contract killer who was rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody played by Jackson. When he is harmed, she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton). As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'White Bird: A Wonder', based on R.J. Palacio's book, is directed by Marc Forster and stars Bryce Gheisar, Ariella Glaser, Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

