The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has been confirmed with 10 brand new episodes. The filming for the superhero series was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the good news is that the production has resumed filming. Fans are eagerly waiting to know why The Umbrella Academy was changed to The Sparrow Academy.

Earlier Netflix reported that the filming for The Umbrella Academy would conclude in August 2021. As the first season premiered in February 2019 and the second season in July 2020, we can predict that the third season will be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

However, according to a recent report, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has just started filming. It is taking a long time as the team is maintaining all the COVID protocols during shooting. It seems the viewers have to wait until the end of this year to know about The Sparrow Academy, reported Netflix Life.

In addition, Netflix's complete list of movies and series to arrive in late 2021 does not include The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended by introducing a new name for itself - The Sparrow Academy. The Academy has five children. Sir Reginald Hargreeves formed a new group of super-hero named The Sparrow Academy. All the Hargreeves siblings are returning in The Umbrella Academy Season 3 including Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves/Number One), David Castenada (Diego Hargreeves/Two), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves/Three), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves/ Four), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves/Six), and Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves/Seven).

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is coming with several newcomers. Ritu Arya will portray the role of Lila Pitts, Diego's love interest and The Handler's adopted daughter. Justin Cornwell is joining as Sparrow leader Marcus. Britne Oldford (as Fei), Jake Epstein ( Alphonso Hargreeves ), Genesis Rodriguez ( Sloane Hargreeves) are also joining The Umbrella Academy team.

The release date of the drama has not been officially announced yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web and television series.

