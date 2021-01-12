Left Menu
The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix reveals cast of Sparrow Academy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:50 IST
The Netflix Original superhero-comedy-drama series The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for Season 3 and now revealed the casts of Sparrow Academy which was introduced in the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

In The Umbrella Academy Season 2, we have seen Sir Reginald Hargreeves forming Sparrow Academy instead of the Umbrella Academy, consisting of five different children. This will be portrayed as dignified and self-controlled The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

According to Netflix, "Sir Reginald is alive and well and reveals the shocking existence of The Sparrow Academy. Five figures, and a green glowing cube, appeared before The Umbrella Academy on the second floor of the library, only for the most shocking reveal of them all to appear, Ben Hargreeves is alive and well and doesn't know who these "as*h***s" are.

The new faces joined the cast as the part of Sparrow Academy for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 are as follows:

Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme.

It was previously announced that Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and David Castañeda will return to play in The Umbrella Academy Season 3 as Vanya Hargreeves, Luther Hargreeves, and Diego Hargreeves respectively. The other returning cast members are Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves), Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace), Adam Godley(Pogo), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts).

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was officially renewed in November 2020. The filming for the third season reportedly begins in October 2020. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is scheduled to begin on February 8, 2021, and end on August 17, 2021.

Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

