Left Menu

Queen wishes Prince William and Kate on 10th wedding anniversary

The couple, who met while students at St. Andrews University in Scotland, had tied the knot after an eight-year-long relationship at a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London 10 years ago.Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:28 IST
Queen wishes Prince William and Kate on 10th wedding anniversary

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wished her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a “very happy” tenth wedding anniversary.

William, 38, second in line to the British throne, and 39-year-old Kate marked the day with the release of two specially commissioned photographs of the couple posing together at Kensington Palace in London, shot by photographer Chris Floyd this week. The couple, who met while students at St. Andrews University in Scotland, had tied the knot after an eight-year-long relationship at a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London 10 years ago.

“Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey,” read the Queen’s greeting released by Buckingham Palace on Twitter along with one of the photographs of the couple.

The photograph shows them smiling for the cameras in the grounds of Kensington Palace, similar to a photograph taken to celebrate the couple's engagement 11 years ago. The second photograph released by the royals shows the couple, dubbed Wills and Kate, sitting on the ground together holding hands.

The Duke and Duchess are parents to three young children – Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.

During the course of the coronavirus lockdowns, the family baked goods for local vulnerable people, carried out video calls, supported key workers and home-schooled their children. Kate has also focused on charity work in the areas of mental health, the visual arts and the benefits of outdoor life.

The couple also became joint patrons of NHS Charities Together. The 240 NHS charities in the UK provide extra funding for hospitals, community and mental health services, and ambulance services.

A new BBC documentary is set to air on Friday to celebrate the couple's royal wedding, watched by millions around the world in 2011.

‘Royal Wedding: A Day To Remember’ will feature an interview with Dr Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury who conducted the couple's wedding service, and then Prime Minister David Cameron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-England Rugby joins British sport in social media boycott

England Rugby on Thursday said it would join football and other sports social media blackout this weekend in a show of solidarity against online abuse. All social media channels run by the Rugby Football Union RFU, including England Rugby, ...

Simpolo Foundation opens post-COVID care centre in Gujarat

Simpolo Foundation, a CSR arm of Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd, on Thursday opened a post-COVID recovery centre with 65 oxygen beds in Morbi district, Gujarat.Right now the country is facing a shortage of oxygen thats why we decided to add 65 o...

Hindustan Unilever reports 13 pc rise in Q4 consolidated net at Rs 2,190 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL on Thursday reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,190 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on strong volume growth.The company had posted a consolidated net p...

Hungary seeks COVID-19 vaccine certificate deals to allow travel -PM aide

Hungarys government has authorized its foreign minister to make bilateral agreements recognizing COVID-19 vaccine certificates that would allow citizens to travel among participating countries, the prime ministers chief of staff said on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021