Dragon Prince Season 4: Will battle between magical creatures and humans finally end?

Since, Dragon Prince Season 3, the Canadian fantasy TV series was released in November 2019 on Netflix, enthusiasts are wondering about the release date and the storyline of Dragon Prince Season 4.

The Dragon Prince team has announced that they are coming soon with a new storyline in Dragon Prince Season 4, according to the official website of Dragon Prince. They also noted the production team is working hard and fast to present an excellent storyline for the fans.

Hey #TheDragonPrince community! We are getting lots of requests for news about Season 4, so here is an update! pic.twitter.com/BNAAMz2LU7 — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) January 28, 2021

The Dragon Prince creator Aaron Ehasz earlier revealed that Netflix had renewed the series for its "entire saga." According to "Saga", they have planned for a total of seven seasons for the series. Aaron Ehasz and his co-creator Justin Richmond also revealed Dragon Prince Season 4 will be titled "Earth" and will follow a new chapter of the saga called "The Dragon Prince: Name Withheld." This chapter will be continued in Season 4 and Season 5.

Furthermore, it is reported that the imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

In an interview, EVP of Development & Production at Bardel Entertainment, Tina Chow said, "We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again."

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see Jack DeSena returning to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson, and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for Aaravos, Soren, Viren, and Claudia respectively.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned for more updates!

