One Piece Chapter 1012 delayed for Golden Week Holiday, spoilers, release date, & more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:15 IST
One Piece Chapter 1012 delayed for Golden Week Holiday, spoilers, release date, & more
One Piece Chapter 1012 will publish late. Image Credit: One Piece / Facebook

One Piece Chapter 1012 is a highly expected issue as it could bring a big twist to the manga storyline. One Piece Chapter 1011 was released after a week's break on April 25, 2021. Unfortunately, fans have to wait again for a week to read One Piece Chapter 1012. The Japanese manga chapter will not release this Sunday for the Golden Week holidays in Japan and the manga writer has been given a week off.

This week Japan will celebrate its Golden Week, a national holiday. All the manga scheduled for release this Sunday will be on a break.

After reading Chapter 1011, fans are assuming the One Piece Chapter 1012 storyline could show Big mom fighting in favor of Straw Hats. Some of them are also wondering if the Sea Emperor will join Luffy's team instead of working with the Captain of the Beasts Pirates.

In the last chapter, Big Mom punched Page One out of rage on the Beast Pirates after knowing how Kaidou's minions have destroyed the Okobore town. Big Mom and Kaido will no longer work together, as reported Blocktoro.

One Piece Chapter 1012 will publish late. The spoilers will also get delayed and are expected to out around Monday or Tuesday next week. Raws scans will be out two to three days before the official release date. After a week's break, the manga will release on May 9, 2021.

One Piece Chapter 1012 will be out at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can see it. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

