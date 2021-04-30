Left Menu

Two influencers ordered off Bali after fake mask video prank

PTI | Denpasar | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:30 IST
Two influencers ordered off Bali after fake mask video prank
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A US-based YouTuber and a Russian influencer were ordered off Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Friday after recording themselves defying mandatory mask-wearing with some imaginative makeup.

Clips of the video created by Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se and posted two weeks ago show the two duping supermarket guards with a painted surgical mask after they were refused entry because Se was unmasked.

"Did you notice like no one's actually looking at you?" Lin exclaimed. "I can't believe it worked!" he said in the video that appears to have been taken down from his social media accounts but has since been reposted elsewhere.

Lin is a Taiwanese passport holder whose YouTube channel specializes in prank videos and is followed by 3.4 million fans. She has over 25,000 Instagram followers.

Although first-time violators of Bali's mask-wearing rule face fines of 1 million rupiahs (USD 70) for foreigners and deportation after a second offense, the police wanted them removed from the island immediately.

"It's only proper to sanction them more severely, not just with a fine but also deportation," said Bali's civil service police unit head Dewa Nyoman Rai Dharmadi. "They are not only violating but deliberately provoking in public to defy health guidelines." The pair had shown remorse and apologized through Lin's Instagram video.

"I made this video to entertain people because I'm a content creator and it's my job to entertain people," Lin said, "However, I did not realize that what I did could actually bring a lot of negative comments," he said, advising people to always wear masks and invite everyone to help Bali regain its tourism.

Jamali Manihuruk, who heads the Bali regional office for the Justice and Human Rights Ministry, said that Lin and Se to be deported as soon as possible after they are tested for COVID-19.

"Foreigners who don't respect the laws and regulations in Indonesia are facing deportation sanctions," Manihuruk said. He said Lin and Se will be placed in a detention cell at the immigration office while waiting for their flight.

In January, authorities in Bali deported Sergei Kosenko, a Russian social media celebrity, after he posted a video of himself driving a motorcycle with a female passenger on the back of a pier into the sea. The stunt was condemned by many Indonesians as reckless and potentially hazardous to the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVID;CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute.

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVIDCM Nitish Kumar pays tribute....

Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonne for the kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest mo...

Rugby-Bok boost as Du Toit returns from 14 months on the sidelines

South Africa have been handed a boost with the return to action of reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit after 14 months on the sidelines with a serious leg injury. Loose-forward Du Toit will hope to prove his form an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021