Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar condole demise of journalist Rohit Sardana

Bollywood stars including veteran actors Raj Babbar and Anupam Kher on Friday expressed grief over the death of journalist Rohit Sardana who passed away this morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:43 IST
Late journalist Rohit Sardana (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood stars including veteran actors Raj Babbar and Anupam Kher on Friday expressed grief over the death of journalist Rohit Sardana who passed away this morning. The 'Hotel Mumbai' star took to Twitter and said he is in deep shock after learning about the demise of Sardana.

"Heard the news of the death of my friend and the courageous and fearless news anchor #Rohit_Saradana of Hindi News world. I had a long talk about a month ago. The grief of his departure has reached the depths of the soul. May the power of the family bless him. Om Shanti!," Kher tweeted in Hindi. Stating that the late anchor's presence on the screen was reassuring, Babbar tweeted, "Shocked that the brilliant Newsperson #RohitSardana ji is no more. Sensitive and learned his presence on the screen was so reassuring. May the Almighty give strength to his family to bear the loss."

Sardana had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 after undergoing a CT Scan. "I had got a test done a week ago after showing symptoms. The RT-PCR showed a negative result but the CT scan confirmed COVID. Condition is better than before. Take care of yourself and your family members," he had tweeted. (ANI)

