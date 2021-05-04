What are the possibilities of Frozen 3? Know more on unanswered questions!

Frozen 3 became highly anticipated after the incredible success of the first two installments of Frozen. Disney hasn't confirmed the third sequel movie but fans have not given up their hope for it.

The director and writer Jennifer Lee earlier told Digital Spy that the story of Frozen 2 had come to an end. However, she felt the same way when the first installment of Frozen was completed. Perhaps, it seems that Jennifer Lee is still not sure whether Frozen 3 will be made.

"For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish. It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don't know. I think, right now, it feels like the end," said Jennifer Lee.

Viewers believe Frozen 3 would clear the cliffhangers left in the prequel. They have many questions about Elsa. For instance, who is Elsa's girlfriend in Frozen 3? Will Elsa get a boyfriend in the upcoming movie? Who will marry Elsa? However, many fans assume that Honeymaren (a member of Northuldra) will return as Elsa's girlfriend.

Fans would be excited to hear that, "Disney has plans to give Elsa a female love interest" in Frozen 3, as reported by We Got This Covered. The site reports, "We're told it's definitely happening and again, the intention is for Elsa to have a girlfriend in the prequel, confirming her sexuality in the process."

According to a report, Frozen 3 will be the last film of the franchise. It is expected, the third part of the trilogy may release in 2023 or 2024 as the first two installments maintained a vast gap in between. Currently, there is no such official confirmation on Frozen 3. The development of Frozen 3 was reportedly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we have to wait for a long time to know more about Frozen 3.

According to Otakuart, recently, a rumour was floated on the web world that Disney is going to announce a release date for Frozen 3. However, Disney hasn't officially confirmed anything on it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the animated movies.

