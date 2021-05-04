Left Menu

What are the possibilities of Frozen 3? Know more on unanswered questions!

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:53 IST
What are the possibilities of Frozen 3? Know more on unanswered questions!
Viewers believe Frozen 3 would clear the cliffhangers left in the prequel. Image Credit: Facebook / Frozen

Frozen 3 became highly anticipated after the incredible success of the first two installments of Frozen. Disney hasn't confirmed the third sequel movie but fans have not given up their hope for it.

The director and writer Jennifer Lee earlier told Digital Spy that the story of Frozen 2 had come to an end. However, she felt the same way when the first installment of Frozen was completed. Perhaps, it seems that Jennifer Lee is still not sure whether Frozen 3 will be made.

"For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish. It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don't know. I think, right now, it feels like the end," said Jennifer Lee.

Viewers believe Frozen 3 would clear the cliffhangers left in the prequel. They have many questions about Elsa. For instance, who is Elsa's girlfriend in Frozen 3? Will Elsa get a boyfriend in the upcoming movie? Who will marry Elsa? However, many fans assume that Honeymaren (a member of Northuldra) will return as Elsa's girlfriend.

Fans would be excited to hear that, "Disney has plans to give Elsa a female love interest" in Frozen 3, as reported by We Got This Covered. The site reports, "We're told it's definitely happening and again, the intention is for Elsa to have a girlfriend in the prequel, confirming her sexuality in the process."

According to a report, Frozen 3 will be the last film of the franchise. It is expected, the third part of the trilogy may release in 2023 or 2024 as the first two installments maintained a vast gap in between. Currently, there is no such official confirmation on Frozen 3. The development of Frozen 3 was reportedly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we have to wait for a long time to know more about Frozen 3.

According to Otakuart, recently, a rumour was floated on the web world that Disney is going to announce a release date for Frozen 3. However, Disney hasn't officially confirmed anything on it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the animated movies.

Also Read: The Matrix 4 updates: Cast, plot, release date, title & what we know more

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telenor writes off Myanmar business after coup, posts Q1 loss

Norways Telenor wrote off the value of its Myanmar operation in light of the countrys deteriorating security and human rights situation, plunging the group into a first-quarter loss and sending its shares lower on Tuesday. While it will con...

Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 1 per cent to Rs 236.50 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher ...

Five Businesses That Are Best Positioned to Succeed in 2021

If this last year has done nothing else, it has tested business leaders and organizations of every size and from almost every industry to the max. Thankfully, theres plenty of evidence for what a little innovation, determination, and foresi...

Goa: Curbs expanded to include non-essential services

The Goa government on Tuesday decided to bring non-essential services, including restaurants, under the ambit of the COVID-19 induced restrictions in the state which will remain in force till May 10.Modifying the previous order issued by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021