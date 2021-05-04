Love Alarm Season 3: Why creators can work on another season?

The romantic Korean series Love Alarm Season 2 has recently landed on March 12, 2021. After waiting for nineteen months, fans enjoyed the South Korean web television series. Love Alarm is the first confirmed South Korean drama pick-up by Netflix.

After receiving a huge positive response globally, the streaming giant decided to have Love Alarm Season 2. Now the enthusiasts are wondering if there would be Love Alarm Season 3 on Netflix.

Although it is too early to predict whether Netflix would renew the K-Drama, however, fans started guessing what would happen next. But the question is if Love Alarm really needs Season 3.

Many fans have shared their opinions that Season 3 of Love Alarm is not possible as Season 2 has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in future. Love Alarm Season 2 ends with Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) winding up choosing Lee Hye-young (Jung Ga-ram). Although Sun-oh (Song Kang) still has feelings for Jo-jo, however, he is committed to a new relationship with Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun).

Also Read: Demand for Vincenzo Season 2 gathers steam but will it finally happen?

Some believe Love Alarm Season 3 would come to complete the untold story between Park Gul-mi (Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). Moreover, the third season might explore new relationships between new pairs.

Sometimes, it is better to leave a story unsaid, which remains for the audience to imagine. However, if Love Alarm Season 3 comes, it's global fans will be indebted to the series creators. But if we look back at the theories of South Korean drama, most of them would end in a single season. It is rare for a K-drama to renew for multiple seasons.

Love Alarm could be an exception, as it was renewed for Season 2. Additionally, some of the love stories shown in Season 2 still have the possibility to expand further.

We might have to wait for some time. There was a gap of two years between Love Alarm Season 1 and Season 2. Moreover, Season 2 got more delayed for the Coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic is not over yet, so the possibility for the series is still uncertain.

There is no renewal update on Love Alarm Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on K-dramas.

Also Read: Song Joong-ki shares his experience of playing an antihero in Vincenzo