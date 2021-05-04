Demand for Vincenzo Season 2 gathers steam but will it finally happen?

Left Menu

Vincenzo team thanks to all the fans who watched and support Song Joong Ki's new drama. Image Credit: Instagram / Song Joong Ki Philippines

The South Korean series Vincenzo dropped its final episode on May 2, 2021, and enthusiasts are already wondering if there will be a Vincenzo Season 2. The K-drama stars Song Joong-ki as the title character alongside Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin, and Kwak Dong-yeon.

The highly-anticipated finale of Vincenzo achieved the highest viewership rating since the drama began. The drama is currently the 9th highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history and also the 6th highest-rated drama in the history of tvN.

According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of Vincenzo scored an average nationwide rating of 14.6 percent and a peak of 16.2 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels—including public broadcast networks.

Vincenzo Season 1 became a massive hit in South Korea. The K-drama is also very popular with global audiences, thanks to Netflix. After the release of episode 20, fans are ardently waiting for Vincenzo Season 2 but it might not happen.

In an interview with Soompi, the lead actor Song Joong-ki who became highly popular for his antihero role in the series commented on Vincenzo Season 2.

"There are no discussions about season two at all. I'm thankful that there seem to be many people who want it. It is unlikely that there will be any internal discussions about season two in the future," said the handsome actor.

As of now, the Netflix K-drama hasn't been renewed yet. Besides, the concluding episode left no cliffhanger to be solved in Vincenzo Season 2. The story revolves around an Italian lawyer, Vincenzo Cassano (played by Song Joong-ki) who also happens to be a Mafia consigliere. After a major conflict in his organization, Vincenzo flees to Korea with his childhood name Park Joo-Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer played by Jeon Yeo-Bin. Park Joo-Hyung is originally from Korea but comes to Italy at age 8 after being adopted by an Italian family. Later, he would become a lawyer and Mafia consigliere by the name of Vincenzo Cassano.

Now the question arises, is there any chance of Vincenzo Season 2? According to some experts, since Netflix picked the K-drama for international viewership, Vincenzo might be renewed for Season 2. The massive popularity of the K-drama may compel the makers think twice before abandoning the possibility of a Season 2.

Currently, there are no updates on Vincenzo Season 2. Stay tuned to get more information on the upcoming K-drama.

