CloudThat's Triumphant Streak: AWS Partner of the Year for the Third Time!

CloudThat has been honored with the AWS Partner Award for 2025, marking its third consecutive win in the APJ region. Recognized for exceptional AWS training, CloudThat continues to innovate and expand its impact, empowering over 850,000 learners with cloud and AI skills globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
CloudThat has once again proven its leadership in cloud education by clinching the AWS Partner Award for 2025, marking a hat-trick in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. As a trailblazer in AWS training, CloudThat's innovative programs continue to empower enterprises and professionals globally.

The announcement was made at the AWS re:Invent 2025 Partner Awards Gala, highlighting CloudThat's specialization, innovation, and collaboration. This accolade recognizes the company's relentless dedication to delivering high-quality AWS training that accelerates cloud adoption and customer success.

Founded in 2012, CloudThat has been a pioneer in tech training and consulting, serving clients in over 30 countries. By equipping 850,000 learners with cutting-edge skills in cloud solutions, AI, and emerging technologies, CloudThat remains at the forefront of building a future-ready digital workforce.

