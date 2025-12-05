CloudThat's Triumphant Streak: AWS Partner of the Year for the Third Time!

CloudThat has once again proven its leadership in cloud education by clinching the AWS Partner Award for 2025, marking a hat-trick in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. As a trailblazer in AWS training, CloudThat's innovative programs continue to empower enterprises and professionals globally.

The announcement was made at the AWS re:Invent 2025 Partner Awards Gala, highlighting CloudThat's specialization, innovation, and collaboration. This accolade recognizes the company's relentless dedication to delivering high-quality AWS training that accelerates cloud adoption and customer success.

Founded in 2012, CloudThat has been a pioneer in tech training and consulting, serving clients in over 30 countries. By equipping 850,000 learners with cutting-edge skills in cloud solutions, AI, and emerging technologies, CloudThat remains at the forefront of building a future-ready digital workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)