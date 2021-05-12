Left Menu

The Incredibles 3 production could take another 14 years, says producer

Brad Bird, The Incredibles franchise's director hinted that there is a possibility to make The Incredibles 3. Image Credit: Incredibles 2

It's been almost 3 years since The Incredibles 2 had hit the screens back in 2018. No wonder fans are itching to watch the next installment of the franchise. The Incredibles 3 is still not official but fans have one question, "Is there any possibility of The Incredibles 3 in future?

Consider the fact that there was a time gap of 14 years between Incredibles 1 and 2, it seems that it is too early to expect the third movie. However, there seems no reason for the directors and producers to drop the idea of creating the third film.

Earlier, Brad Bird, The Incredibles franchise's director hinted that there is a possibility to make The Incredibles 3. He said, "If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one." He also said that the remaining plotlines could lead to The Incredibles 3, just as they did with the second.

"There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else," he added.

Furthermore, Samuel L. Jackson (voice as Lucius Best) and Sophia Bush (Karen Voyd ) have expressed interest in reprising their roles.

The Incredibles franchise producer John Walker expressed his views of a potential third movie. He said "I wouldn't ever rule it out."

He added "and if past is prologue, it'll be another 14 years — and a lot of people will probably need oxygen to make a third one [The Incredibles 3]."

The Pixar Animation Studios' The Incredibles 2 box office grossed USD 608.6 million in the United States and Canada, USD 634.2 million in other territories. The movie globally earned USD 1.242 billion against the budget of USD 200 million. It crossed the USD 1 billion mark on July 30, 2018.

After releasing in July, The Incredibles 2 created the milestone by holding ranked seventh in animated film and the 36th film of all time. However, if The Incredibles 3 ever happens, almost all the voiceover artist might return including Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Eli Fucile, Samuel L. Jackson and Brad Bird.

The Incredibles 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to learn more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

