Left Menu

Gordon Ramsay set to host new cooking competition series 'Next Level Chef'

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will soon be headlining yet another cooking series at Fox titled 'Next Level Chef', which was announced on Monday by the network.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:25 IST
Gordon Ramsay set to host new cooking competition series 'Next Level Chef'
Gordon Ramsay. Image Credit: ANI

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will soon be headlining yet another cooking series at Fox titled 'Next Level Chef', which was announced on Monday by the network. According to Variety, the new show will follow Ramsay and co-mentors Nyesha Arrington and Gino D'Acampo as they recruit a group of talented cooks, take them under their wings and see who becomes the next superstar of the food world.

Ramsay has designed a culinary gauntlet set on an unparalleled stage, a tower over three stories high with each floor containing a different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment. Contestants will include line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and more as they compete for a USD 250,000 prize.

"'Next Level Chef' is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay," said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. He continued, "We could not be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series."

Talking about the show, Ramsay said, "This is the next evolution in cooking competitions. It's big and it's bold, and I can't wait for people to see it." The Emmy-nominated television personality and chef had started at the bottom of the cuisine food chain, washing dishes at a local takeout restaurant before rising far and above the kitchen hierarchy.

The project has been developed by Ramsay's multimedia production banner, Studio Ramsay, with a team lead by the creative director of development, Fernando De Jesus. The upcoming 2021-2022 season series will be produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon are serving as executive producers.

As per Variety, Ramsay is the only culinary talent on air in the United States with four primetime national network shows, hosting and executive producing, 'Hell's Kitchen', 'Masterchef', 'Masterchef Junior', 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' and 'Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Sticky' speech, other evocative words may improve language

During a study at the University of Miami, an associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Psychology had previously found that children tend to learn words higher in iconicity earlier in development then they do wo...

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justices tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers ...

Teachers in govt-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-gen tech

Teachers in government-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence.Under a pact signed between the Tribal Affairs Ministry and tech giant Microsoft, AI curriculum will be ...

Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, eight dead

Eight people have lost their lives so far in the cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021