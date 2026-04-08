India welcomes ceasefire between Iran and the United States.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
India welcomes ceasefire between Iran and the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- ceasefire
- India
- Iran
- United States
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- peace
- agreement
- tensions
- stability
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