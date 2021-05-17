Left Menu

Paris museum gets ready to welcome visitors after COVID shutdown

At the Musee d'Orsay in Paris on Monday, workers were hanging a priceless Renoir painting in preparation for the museum's re-opening after six months with no visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The painting was one of many artefacts at the museum that were put in storage during the lockdown, to protect them from the effects of dust and sunlight, and which are now going back on display ready for the doors to open on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:43 IST
Paris museum gets ready to welcome visitors after COVID shutdown

At the Musee d'Orsay in Paris on Monday, workers were hanging a priceless Renoir painting in preparation for the museum's re-opening after six months with no visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The painting was one of many artefacts at the museum that were put in storage during the lockdown, to protect them from the effects of dust and sunlight, and which are now going back on display ready for the doors to open on Wednesday. The museum, on the banks of the Seine river, hummed with activity on Monday as staff brought artworks out of storage into the public galleries, and lifted protective covers off glass cases containing rare treasures.

"We opened the ticket office a few days ago and it seems that the public really want to come back. And so much the better, because we've missed them," said Laurence Des Cars, director of the museum. "Our mission is to welcome the public and to offer them, in the best way possible, direct contact with the works of art after all these months of computers and screens," she said.

The painting by impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, was an 1887 work depicting a girl holding a cat. Wheeled from the storage area on a trolley, one worker held each side to carefully lift it onto the wall. The French government closed museums and other cultural venues at the end of October to curb the spread of COVID-19. It is now allowing them to re-open after virus rates started to fall. But restrictions remain in place.

In normal times, the Musee d'Orsay can have around 15,000 visitors a day, staff there said, but for now, daily numbers will be capped at 5,000 to ensure people can stay a safe distance apart. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says accord in place to clear Sudan's IMF arrears

Countries attending a conference, including the United States and Britain, have agreed to clear Sudans arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that he expected the IMF to confirm t...

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza.Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters. ...

Illegal liquor factory busted in UP's Hathras, three held

An illegal liquor-manufacturing unit has been busted and three people arrested from the spot in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras district, police said on Monday. Police recovered over 230 litres of rectified spirit besides thousands of bottles, caps ...

'Sticky' speech, other evocative words may improve language

During a study at the University of Miami, an associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Psychology had previously found that children tend to learn words higher in iconicity earlier in development then they do wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021